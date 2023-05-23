(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is in talks with Qatar to purchase gas to reduce the eastern European Union nation’s reliance on Russia for energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.

Talks are still ongoing with the Gulf nation and any supplies wouldn’t arrive before 2026, Orban said in a Bloomberg interview on Tuesday at the Qatar Economic Forum.

“Half of the Hungarian needs of energy are coming from Russia, long-term contracts,” Orban said. “For the other half we have to find other partners. We are looking for partners all around the world and Qatar is a potential partner for us.”

While Hungary’s EU peers have moved to cut their dependence on Russian gas and oil following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, Orban has sealed side deals with Russia to boost natural gas deliveries. Hungary has also obtained an exemption from the EU’s oil sanctions against Russia.

