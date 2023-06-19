(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s government is looking for ways to soften the budget impact of mounting central-bank losses tied to the highest interest rates in the European Union.

Responding to criticism that a draft budget for 2024 failed to account for the losses as required by law, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas told reporters in Budapest that the government will seek to “minimize” the fiscal outlay. The National Bank of Hungary estimates that more than $1 billion may be needed to recapitalize it next year.

“We’re in talks with the central bank and the Fiscal Council to see if there is any alternative solution that would reduce the payment obligation,” Gulyas said, referring to a state body responsible for advising on public finances. He declined to speculate about the size of the payment.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government has announced a swathe of tax hikes — including on bank-deposit savings and an extension of windfall levies into next year — to close budget gaps brought on by a recession and the fastest inflation in the EU. Policymakers aim to bring the deficit below 3% of gross domestic product next year to avoid fines and stricter EU oversight.

The fiscal planning has drawn scrutiny to the central bank, which is incurring the losses from paying the European Union’s highest interest rate to lenders on funds deposited at the monetary authority. The overnight deposit rate, which peaked at 18%, was cut by a percentage point last month — and is expected to drop to 16% on Tuesday.

Orban’s government is required to recapitalize the losses over a five-year period. A central bank study published last week estimated that a one-fifth share of the loss for next year will be as much as 0.5% of projected 2024 GDP, or equivalent to about 426 billion forint ($1.2 billion).

The draft budget is slated for parliamentary approval next month.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.