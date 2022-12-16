(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is simultaneously urging the speeding up of Ukraine’s integration into the European Union while maintaining close ties to Russia, according to Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief adviser.

“‘The Hungarian position is based on the idea of connectivity,” Balazs Orban, who’s unrelated to the premier, said in a interview in Brussels on Friday, referring to Russia. “So we should not separate us from each other.”

Hungary blocked this week the addition of several Russian officials to an EU sanctions list over its invasion of Ukraine, according to the country’s foreign ministers, Peter Szijjarto. More than 100 individuals and dozens of entities were ultimately added to the list following a meeting of EU leaders, according to documents seen by Bloomberg.

Premier Orban had earlier called on the EU to withdraw all sanctions against Russia and his officials have cited Hungary’s dependence on Russian energy for the country’s need to maintain closer ties with Moscow than any other EU peer.

While Ukraine’s leadership has been openly critical of Hungary for advancing Russian interests in the EU, the government in Budapest supports Ukraine’s efforts to join the EU, and wants the European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, to act on it, Balazs Orban said. He also said the government backs Serbia’s EU accession.

“We hope as soon as it is possible,” the adviser said about Ukraine’s EU membership. “And member states should put pressure on the commission to speed up the process.”

