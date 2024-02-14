(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank registered the first dissent at an interest-rate decision in almost eight years, following pressure from Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government to accelerate monetary easing.

Two rate-setters broke ranks by backing a full percentage-point cut to the European Union’s highest key interest rate, minutes of the Jan. 30 meeting showed on Wednesday. The central bank opted for a fourth consecutive monthly 75 basis-point reduction to 10%. It was the first dissent since 2016 and the first time two people backed a different option since 2014.

The Orban administration is pressuring the central bank to boost the size of rate cuts to kickstart economic growth. Data published Wednesday showed a nascent economic recovery stalling in the fourth quarter. Economy Minister Marton Nagy partly blamed the central bank, calling the real interest rate level “extraordinarily high.”

The inflation rate plunged to 3.8% in January, to within the central bank’s tolerance band around its 3% target, from an EU-high 25.7% in the year-ago period. A collapse in domestic consumption had helped rein in price-growth. The central bank decided on smaller rate cut citing rising risks, which had triggered a slide in the forint.

The central bank’s Monetary Council has often debated more than one option at rate decisions but Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy has managed to paper over differences when it comes to the actual voting. That changed last month, when Zoltan Kovacs and Deputy Governor Mihaly Patai cast dissenting votes.

Orban will be able to exert more influence on the central bank next year, when a new governor he’ll nominate will take office. Finance Minister Mihaly Varga is a potential successor and a foundation close to the government has started measuring public opinion about his possible nomination, Index news website reported Wednesday. Asked by ATV news website about the report, Varga said he’ll continue in his current job for now, without addressing the central bank succession directly.

The mandate of three other Monetary Council members will also expire in 2025, cementing a transition at the central bank.

