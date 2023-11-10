(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is working with French infrastructure giant Vinci SA on a plan to purchase Budapest Airport Zrt., in a deal that would hand Prime Minister Viktor Orban long-coveted control of the fast-growing hub, according to people familiar with the matter.

The government has lined up financing for the multi-billion dollar acquisition — overcoming a key obstacle to the deal, part of Orban’s bid to boost state control of economic assets, a person directly involved in the talks said. The suitors are targeting an agreement by year-end, the person said, asking not to be identified because negotiations are ongoing.

Vinci, whose interest was reported by Hungarian news outlet VSquare in September, would operate the airport and take a significant minority stake up to 49%, the people said, cautioning that no agreement has been reached and talks could still fall apart. A failed purchase attempt in 2021 valued the Budapest Airport at about €4.4 billion ($4.7 billion) including debt.

Hungary has been seeking to buy a 51% stake in the airport, with an operator taking the rest. Vinci manages more than 70 airports worldwide, including London Gatwick, Lisbon and Belgrade in Serbia, according to its website. Orban told Bloomberg earlier this year that Qatar was a potential partner.

AviAlliance, operator of the Hungarian hub and its biggest shareholder, initially had no plans to sell the airport. It entered into talks after a years-long government campaign that pilloried the current owners for under-investing in the hub, a claim the management has strongly denied. The German airport-management firm declined to comment on the discussions.

Hungary’s Economic Development Ministry, which is involved in the Budapest Airport talks, didn’t respond to a request for comment. A Vinci representative declined to comment.

Divestments

Hungary is moving forward despite a cash crunch following a year-long recession, and with the European Union continuing to suspend more than $30 billion in funding due to corruption and rule-of-law concerns.

On Friday, Hungary divested its 15% stake in the local unit of Erste Group Bank AG for 87.6 billion forint ($248 million), part of efforts to raise funds for the airport acquisition. Earlier this week, state-owned lender Eximbank Zrt. sold €1 billion in debt.

Hungary plans to finance the airport’s purchase with asset sales, budget revenue and funds from state lenders, Economic Development Minister Marton Nagy told Bloomberg last month.

The hub’s privatization started in 2005 and the Hungarian government sold its remaining stake in 2011, a year after Orban returned to power. The concession agreement lasts until 2080.

Budapest Airport ranks 39th among Europe’s busiest airport, with flight volumes similar to Edinburgh, Scotland, according to Flightsfrom.com, which tracks airline routes and schedules. Traffic increased 27% in the first half of the year and stood about 10% below 2019 levels, before the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted travel.

--With assistance from Alberto Nardelli.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.