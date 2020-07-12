(Bloomberg) --

Hungary has tightened travel rules after a spike in coronavirus cases abroad, including in neighboring countries, cabinet minister Gergely Gulyas said.

The government will conduct health checks at the border and require 14-day quarantines for those arriving from higher-risk countries for the coronavirus while foreigners from the highest risk nations will be barred entry, Gulyas said at a televised briefing on Sunday.

No European Union nation is listed in the “red” category currently, denoting the highest risk, Gulyas said. Bulgaria, Romania, Sweden and the United Kingdom were among countries listed as “yellow” or higher risk. Authorities will review the list weekly.

