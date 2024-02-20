(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s ruling party is set to approve the long-delayed ratification of Sweden’s NATO accession bid on Feb. 26, the head of the ruling party’s caucus Mate Kocsis said on his Facebook page Tuesday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban already said on Saturday in his annual state-of-the-nation speech that the vote was likely to come at the start of parliament’s spring session, as early as next week.

“Fidesz parliamentary group leader Mate Kocsis proposes that the Hungarian National Assembly hold a final vote on ratifying Sweden’s NATO membership on February 26, pledging Fidesz’s support for the motion,” government spokesman Zoltan Kovacs added in a post on X.

It’s the final approval needed for Sweden’s entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization — crucial for the military alliance to improve its ability to defend its eastern flank, which doubled in length following Finland’s admission last April. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine two years ago spurred the two Nordic nations’ applications to join the military alliance.

