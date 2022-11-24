Nov 24, 2022
Hungary to Back Finland and Sweden NATO Bids in 2023, Orban Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s parliament will approve Finland’s and Sweden’s bids to join NATO at the legislature’s first session next year, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said.
Hungary supports the Nordic countries’ accession, Orban told reporters at a briefing in Slovakia on Thursday, where he came under pressure to speed up the approval from his central European counterparts. Earlier, Hungarian officials had pledged to give their support by year end.
Hungary is the only country besides Turkey that has yet to approve NATO enlargement, which has gained urgency since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine earlier this year.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
7:17
Inflation relief measures should be well targeted and temporary, says Macklem
-
5:58
How stay-at-home spouses can build credit
-
6:23
Holiday shopping: Expert advice on finding deals and saving
-
6:06
Looking for tax-loss season bargains for 2023 and beyond: Berman
-
5:58
Inflation gives a boost to 2023 TFSA contribution limit
-
6:07
Many Canadians struggling with 'subconscious spending' habits: Survey