(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will postpone some state investments in a bid to stop the budget deficit from exceeding an already raised target, Finance Minister Mihaly Varga said Thursday.

The government will delay about 675 billion forints ($1.86 billion) of state-funded investments, Varga said at a government press briefing in Budapest. The savings target is a “dynamically changing framework” and the specific list of affected projects is yet to be worked out, he said.

Hungary has already raised its deficit target for this year to 4.5% of gross domestic product from 2.9%, and the latest measures will only serve to prevent a further deterioration. The government has accumulated a 2.32 trillion forint budget shortfall through the end of March, the Finance Ministry reported on Wednesday, citing a jump in interest costs.

Read more: Hungary Budget Gap Swells to $6.5 Billion, Cabinet Plans Savings

Hungary has also set aside the funds needed for the planned purchase of Budapest Airport, Varga said, adding that this move will only affect the cash-flow deficit.

The ministry is also abandoning its usual practice of preparing next year’s budget already in the spring because of heightened uncertainties, Varga said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.