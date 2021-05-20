(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will end its coronavirus-related emergency rule earlier than planned, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

His statement comes just two days after lawmakers extended the legal framework through the end of summer. Before asking parliament to rescind it, the government will review what special powers it will need to maintain due to the coronavirus pandemic, Gulyas told a briefing on Thursday.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban will announce the further easing of virus curbs on Friday, which -- according to Gulyas -- will include phasing out a curfew.

The government forecasts that 5 million of Hungary’s 9.7 million population will have received at least one Covid-19 vaccine by Sunday, the minister said, marking one of the European Union’s fastest inoculation campaigns.

