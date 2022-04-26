(Bloomberg) -- Hungary is poised to increase its benchmark interest rate in a move that may eventually help streamline central bank monetary policy.

The central bank will raise the benchmark by 100 basis points for a second consecutive month to 5.4% on Tuesday, according to the median estimate in a Bloomberg survey. The decision will be announced at 2 p.m. in Budapest, followed by a statement an hour later.

The move would continue to narrow the gap between the benchmark and the one-week deposit rate, which is set weekly and which has served as the effective base rate. It’s currently at 6.15%, making it the highest key interest rate in the European Union. Economists expect it to be raised to 6.45% on Thursday, according to a separate Bloomberg survey.

While spiraling inflation, a weak forint and monetary tightening by major central banks point to further rate hikes in Hungary, policy makers have yet to follow through after flagging in March that bigger rate increases would be needed and for a longer period to rein in price-growth. They’ve kept the one-week rate unchanged in their last four decisions.

“The forward guidance should remain hawkish as we expect the central bank to emphasize the upside risks in inflation”, ING economists Peter Virovacz and Frantisek Taborsky said in a report.

Hungarian inflation continued to accelerate in March as the effects of record pre-election spending, a weaker currency and a surge in oil prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine lifted prices across the economy. Core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, jumped to an annual 9.1%, the fastest pace in almost 21 years.

