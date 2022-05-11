Hungary to Only Agree to Russia Oil Embargo If Pipeline Excluded

(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will only agree to sanctions on Russian oil imports if shipments via pipelines are excluded, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said.

He said the latest European Union proposals, which include giving Hungary and some other countries heavily reliant on Russian energy more time to comply with sanctions, fell short of the eastern European country’s energy-security needs.

“If Brussels is serious about introducing this embargo, then that’s only possible if shipments via pipelines are excluded,” Szijjarto said in a Facebook video on Wednesday.

