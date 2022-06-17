(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will oppose European Union approval of the global corporate minimum tax at a meeting of the bloc’s finance ministers in Brussels, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.

“The government doesn’t support the introduction of the global minimum tax and since this requires unanimity such a decision can’t be taken,” Gulyas told reporters on Friday.

Hungary has doubts about whether countries, including the US, would follow the EU in implementing the 15% tax, which Gulyas said was double the effective rate companies pay in Hungary. He also said Hungary backed the tax originally for targeting technology companies, but he said the latest draft no longer makes that possible.

Budapest’s change in position is a blow to the delicate and drawn-out negotiations on an international initiative on taxation. France, whose presidency of the EU ends this month, had spent weeks negotiating with Poland, which had been the sole holdout at recent meetings.

