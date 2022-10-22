3h ago
Hungary to Ratify NATO Expansion by Mid-December, Minister Says
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will approve the expansion the the North Atlantic Treaty Organization to include Finland and Sweden by mid-December at the latest, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said at a government briefing on Saturday.
The eastern European Union country is one of two remaining holdouts among NATO’s members over the inclusion of the countries who applied to join after the invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Turkey is the other.
Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ruling Fidesz party has been slow to set the vote date as he has mounted a campaign to derail EU sanctions aimed at punishing Russia for the war.
