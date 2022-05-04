(Bloomberg) -- The European Union’s plan to completely ban Russian crude oil falls short as it threatens Hungary’s energy security, a spokesman for Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government said.

Hungary and Slovakia, which are heavily reliant on Russian energy, will be given until the end of 2023 to comply with sanctions, a year later than other member states, according to people familiar with the matter. However, Zoltan Kovacs, a spokesman for the Hungarian government, said Hungary’s concerns remained unresolved.

“We see no plan or guarantees in the current proposal to manage even a transition period nor what would guarantee Hungary’s energy security,” he said by phone on Wednesday.

The EU’s 27 member states will meet later in the day to discuss -- and potentially approve -- the proposal.

