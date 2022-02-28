Feb 28, 2022
Hungary Vows to Block Transit of Lethal Weapons to Ukraine
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary will block the transit of lethal weapons to Ukraine via its territory, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a briefing in Kosovo on Monday, citing concern that such transports could become military targets.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who has cultivated close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the past decade, is one of the few government leaders among European Union and NATO members to have also rejected supplying lethal arms to help Ukraine resist Russia’s invasion.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
