(Bloomberg) -- Hungary said it’s prepared to meet European Union demands that it take action to curb fraud and corruption after the bloc threatened to freeze 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) of funds earmarked for the country.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government filed a bill to parliament late Monday that mandates stepping up cooperation with the EU’s anti-fraud office and expands the entities required to conduct public procurements. It also seeks to address conflict-of-interest concerns at public foundations, such as those controlling state universities, which Orban has stacked with loyalists, including his ministers.

“If the Hungarian government implements its pledges then the conditionality mechanism ends before year-end” and there’s “no threat of losing EU funds,” Justice Minister Judit Varga said in a Facebook post late Monday, referring the bloc’s instrument for blocking the funds.

The forint jumped 1.5% against the euro on Monday, bolstered by the prospect that Brussels and Budapest may eventually reach an accord on disbursing the money. That pared the year-to-date decline to 7.6% against the European common currency. It continued to rise slightly on Tuesday.

For more than a decade, the EU has unsuccessfully tried to keep Orban in the fold while largely looking past his antagonistic approach to the bloc and his flouting of the rule of law. On Sunday, the EU changed tack, with the European Commission recommending a suspension of funding as part of its new power under the so-called conditionality mechanism.

“The EU has a significantly stronger negotiation position than Hungary and is likely to drive a hard bargain,” Goldman Sachs economist Kevin Daly said in a research note. “Nevertheless, given the importance of EU inflows to Hungary’s macro stability, we continue to expect it to compromise further to achieve a deal.”

Orban has a track record of making pledges to conform with EU demands, while following through with more incremental changes that fall short of a change in course.

For now, the government doesn’t plan to remove ministers from the helm of controversial foundations that effectively control universities, nor does it plan to impose term limits, Regional Development Minister Tibor Navracsics told ATV television on Tuesday. Navracsics and Varga, as well as a handful of other ministers and advisers, currently preside over such foundations for unlimited terms.

EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn told reporters in Brussels Sunday that Hungary had made “important and public commitments in the right direction,” and that the commission welcomed the constructive development.

