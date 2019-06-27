(Bloomberg) -- Hungary won a court bid to overturn a 2016 decision by European Union regulators that its tax on advertisement revenues violates EU state aid rules.

The European Commission failed to show that the tax gave some companies an unfair advantage over others, EU General Court, the bloc’s second-highest tribunal, ruled on Thursday.

“Neither that tax’s progressivity, nor the possibility for undertakings not making a profit in 2013 to deduct from the 2014 basis of assessment for that tax losses carried forward from the earlier financial years constitutes a selective advantage in favor of certain undertakings,” the court said. The decision can be appealed.

The commission in November 2016 said the law was illegal because of its progressive tax rates, which unfairly benefit some companies over others. The commission said the law also unduly favors companies that didn’t make a profit in 2013, by allowing them to pay less tax.

The commission didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

