Fighting in northern Ethiopia has spread and intensified over recent days, compounding the misery caused by nine months of civil war between the federal government and dissidents in the Tigray region.

About 300,000 people are facing “emergency levels of hunger” in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Afar states, where Tigrayan forces began an offensive after regaining most of their territory from government troops in June, the World Food Programme said on Monday. That’s in addition to about 5.2 million people in Tigray who’ve been impacted by the conflict and desperately need food aid.

“The agricultural planting season has been missed in many parts of Tigray and estimates show only 25% to 50% of the normal cereal production will be available this year,” the United Nations agency said in a statement.

Conflict in Ethiopia erupted in November after Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed accused forces loyal to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front, which dominated national politics for 27 years prior to being sidelined in 2018, of attacking a federal military base. The violence has scarred the nation’s reputation as one of Africa’s top investment destination and sent its eurobonds plummeting.

There have been reports of intense fighting, including the use of heavy artillery, in four regions along the border between Amhara and Tigray since the start of the month, internal UN documents seen by Bloomberg show.

A major offensive is underway in northern Amhara to “reverse the existential threat” from Tigray, Sema Tiruneh, head of the Amhara region’s Peace and Public Security Bureau, told state media on the weekend.

Meanwhile more than 200 people, about half of them children, were reportedly killed in an attack on a health facility and school in Afaron Aug. 5 -- an incident the government and Tigrayan officials have blamed on each other.

Violence has also flared in other parts of Ethiopia and its neighbors have been drawn into the fray. Inter-communal fighting between ethnic Afaris and ethnic Somalis in eastern Afar has spilled over the border into Djibouti in recent days, the UN documents show. Ethiopian and Sudanese forces have previously clashed over a contested strip of border land known as al-Fashaga in Amhara.

Calls by the U.S. for Tigray to stop it’s advance after the federal government unilaterally declared a cease-fire in June have been rebuffed by the dissidents.

“Tigray is fighting to defend itself, to remove the rope from around its neck,” Debretsion Gebremichael, the region’s leader, said in an interview broadcast on YouTube on Sunday. “Tigray has been strangled and now it is trying to tear apart the rope.”

