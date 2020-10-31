(Bloomberg) --

Millions of Colombians can no longer afford to feed themselves properly after lockdown measures devastated the economy.

In Cartagena, on the country’s Caribbean coast, only 41% of households are eating three meals a day, down from 82% before Covid-19 left its tourist hotels deserted.

In the capital Bogota, 72% of households can still afford three daily meals, down from 85% before the health crisis, according to a report published Oct. 29 by the national statistics agency. The Colombian economy is suffering its biggest contraction in more than a century this year, according to the central bank.

