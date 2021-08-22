(Bloomberg) --

Southern Madagascar is on the brink of a severe humanitarian crisis as hundreds of thousands struggle with the impact of a prolonged drought, according to a United Nations official.

“The hunger season is coming,” Issa Sanogo, the UN resident coordinator on the Indian Ocean island nation said on Saturday. People may be left “without the means to eat, without money to pay for health services, or to send their children to school, to get clean water, and even to get seeds to plant for the next agricultural season,” he said.

Known as the Grand Sud or the Big South, the region is grappling with its most severe drought since 1981. People have resorted to desperate survival measures such as “eating locusts, raw red cactus fruits or wild leaves” according to ReliefWeb, an information service provided by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

A report published this month stated that more than 500,000 under-five year old children face risk of malnutrition between May 2021 and April 2022.

“The drought has gone on for longer than expected, and the funds received are insufficient to cover current and future needs,” Sanogo said. “We must act now: annual crops are a problem that will probably become a new crisis in the next agricultural season.”

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.