Boris Johnson faces mounting pressure to submit to more public scrutiny, after Jeremy Hunt accused him of "slinking through the back door" to 10 Downing St.

Key Developments

Hunt calls on Johnson to join a TV debate on Tuesday night and to submit to media interviews

Johnson repeats "we must and we will" leave EU on Oct. 31, giving little more detail in his Telegraph column

Pound edges higher

Minister Says MPs Would Bring Down No-Deal Govt (7:30 a.m.)

Tobias Ellwood, a defense minister, told the BBC that if the next prime ministers pursues a no-deal exit, a group of Conservatives would join forces with the opposition Labour Party and bring the government down.

"I think a dozen or so members of parliament would be on our side, would be voting against supporting a no-deal and that would include ministers as well as backbenchers," he told Panorama.

Hunt Asks Whether Johnson Would Call Early Election (7:20 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt accused front-runner Boris Johnson of "cowardice" for dodging television debates and media interviews as he tries to get the upper hand in a race in which he’s seen as the underdog.

Hunt said Johnson has to answer questions about his Brexit policy, how he has pulled together such a broad coalition of supporters, and whether he would call an early election to force his policy through.

"The gravity of the constitutional crisis we face as a country is so enormous people want to know what is the plan," he told Sky.

He plans to turn up for a debate on Sky News on Tuesday and called on the broadcaster to leave an empty chair for Johnson if he doesn’t show.

