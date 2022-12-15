(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is considering continuing to help all UK businesses pay their energy bills when the current government support package expires at the end of March, rather than targeting it to the most needy firms, according to a person familiar with his thinking.

Hunt had previously said he would reduce the scope of the energy support for businesses from spring 2023 by focusing it on more vulnerable industries in order to save costs. The existing six-month package is estimated to be costing the Treasury £29 billion ($36 billion).

The chancellor and his team are now exploring extending the principle that all firms should continue to receive help, albeit at a lower level, because of fears that businesses will collapse if support is removed, the person said, asking not to be named discussing private conversations. The story was first reported by the Financial Times.

Officials are also concerned about the complexity of deciding which firms are especially vulnerable and should benefit from more targeted supported.

The proposal is one of many options being worked through by officials, the person said. Hunt will set out what he intends to do this month, they added.

UK businesses expect their energy costs to more than double next year when the government support package comes to an end.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.