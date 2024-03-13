(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt considered giving first-time homebuyers more help in last week’s budget but chose not to amid concerns that house prices could fall further.

Speaking to MPs on the Treasury Committee Wednesday, Hunt revealed he feared new buyers could end up in “negative equity,” with homes worth less than the loans taken out to purchase them.

“I would have liked to have had some measures to help people get on the housing ladder but it is difficult to do that unless you are absolutely confident that property prices are back on the up, because otherwise you are encouraging people to get on the housing ladder with the prospect of house prices falling and therefore them falling into negative equity,” he said.

The housing market had a tough 2023 as high interest rates and a cost-of-living squeeze sapped demand. That caused property values to decline, though fears of a full-blown crash failed to materialize

The Office for Budget Responsibility, the government’s official forecaster, expects house prices to fall almost 3% in the year to the fourth quarter with only a modest recovery in 2025. Others are more optimistic.

A cut to stamp duty — a tax on homebuying — and the introduction of 1% deposit mortgages had been rumored ahead of the budget to help “generation rent.” Housing is set to be a key issue at the next general election, with young people frustrated at being priced out of the market.

Under current policy, no stamp duty is paid by anyone on homes worth less than £250,000 ($319,890). The relief rises to £425,000 for first-time buyers, who also pay a reduced rate of 5% on the next £200,000. The temporary increase to stamp duty thresholds ends in March 2025.

“Is that something I would like to return to at future fiscal events? Absolutely,” Hunt said, referring to incentives for first-time buyers.

Hunt also suggested that the state pension triple lock, which ensures retirement benefits increase annually by the greatest of average earnings, inflation or 2.5%, may be on borrowed time as more money is needed to keep cutting National Insurance payroll taxes.

“We want to look after pensioners, but if they want us to continue to be giving record increases in the state pension then we need to grow the economy and we need focus our tax cuts on the things that will most grow the economy – that means getting more people into work,” Hunt said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.