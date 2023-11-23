(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt didn’t rule out holding his spring Budget earlier than usual next year, adding to speculation that UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak could call a general election in May.

“Normally it’s in March but we will take the decision at the appropriate time,” Hunt told LBC Radio when asked about a February Budget. “It has to be before the end of March, but I haven’t taken any decisions as to the exact date.”

Recent moves by Sunak’s Conservatives have fueled speculation about a spring election, including Hunt’s decision Wednesday to announce a fast-tracked payroll tax cut to take effect in January. An earlier-than-usual budget would bolster that theory, especially if the government uses it to announce further tax cuts.

The Tories are currently trailing the opposition Labour Party by 20 points in the opinion polls and have to call an election no later than January 2025. Simon Clarke, a Tory MP and former cabinet minister, said he expects a May election.

“My instinct is that all things being equal, and clearly you have to allow for events, that we should go in the Spring,” Clarke said on ITV’s Peston program. “The short answer is that British elections are normally held in the spring.”

But it’s a difficult calculation for Sunak, whose officials have been saying for months that an election in the fall is under consideration to allow more time for the economy to improve before calling a vote.

