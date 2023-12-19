(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been gifted an extra £11 billion ($14 billion) of headroom for pre-election tax cuts in the March budget thanks to a sharp fall in market interest-rate expectations over the past few weeks.

If rate projections remain at current levels, Hunt will be able to reduce taxes without squeezing public services any further, according to calculations by Oxford Economics’ chief UK economist Andrew Goodwin.

The analysis was immediately seized on by Conservative MPs angling for tax cuts to boost the party’s fortunes ahead of an election expected next year.

The potential windfall is down to a global shift in sentiment led from the US, where the Federal Reserve has raised the prospect of interest-rate cuts next year. Market rates, which the Office for Budget Responsibility uses to calculate the fiscal outlook, are now substantially lower than in last month’s Autumn Statement.

With the economy slowing and inflation heading down toward the 2% target, traders think the Bank of England will cut rates five times next year, from 5.25% to 4%, and to keep going until they hit 3.25% in the summer of 2026.

In November, the OBR saw rates staying above 4% until 2028, the year in which Hunt’s fiscal rules bite. Gilt yields, a measure of the cost of government debt, have also come down faster than projected.

The turnaround over the space of a few weeks would allow Hunt to cut the basic 20% rate of income tax to 19% or scrap inheritance tax altogether in the March budget as a pre-election sweetener. Both policies were considered for the Autumn Statement, when he reduced employee national insurance, a payroll tax, by 2 percentage points.

Tory MP Ranil Jayawardena, a former Cabinet Minister and Chairman of the Conservative Growth Group, called on the chancellor to use the headroom for a giveaway.

“It’s time for tax reform for every stage in people’s lives - including for those who have worked their whole lives to hand something down to their loved ones,” he said in an interview.

‘Time Running Out’

“Time is running out and the government needs to be bold: it’s time to scrap inheritance tax. It is the least popular of taxes with people of all incomes, because it is anti-aspirational, anti-family and is simply unfair.”

Sunak told reporters at a Downing Street drinks party on Monday he is planning to hold an election in 2024. He didn’t give an exact date, but is expected to go to the polls in either May or October.

Market expectations can be fickle but the shift in sentiment is now based on hard guidance by all the major central banks and the powerful Fed in particular. They are now signalling that, short of another inflation shock, rates have peaked.

Using the OBR’s “ready reckoner,” Goodwin said the lower path for gilt yields would save about £5 billion a year and the lower path for BOE rates would save around £6 billion. Dan Hanson, senior UK economist at Bloomberg Economics, also calculated that the net gain would be about £11 billion.

Last week, the BOE rejigged its quantitative tightening program, under which its sells gilts that were bought between 2009 and 2021 to ease monetary policy once rates were cut as low as possible.

The changes, which tilt the program toward selling bonds with shorter maturities, will save the government a further £1.25 billion annually by reducing the losses the taxpayer has cover, Deutsche Bank chief UK economist Sanjay Raja said.

A Treasury spokesman said it “monitors” the BOE’s arrangements on QT and was “in contact” with the bank. It stressed that QT decisions are “made to meet the monetary policy committee’s policy objectives.”

In total, the debt savings suggest Hunt has an extra £12 billion on top of the £13 billion of headroom in November. Around £6.5 billion is expected to be used to freeze fuel duty in a giveaway for motorists.

Debt-servicing costs have become the most volatile aspect of the public finances now the national debt is almost 100% of GDP. Higher interest rates on the larger debt load have added around £60 billion, effectively another defense budget, to government spending since before Covid.

