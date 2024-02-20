(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will have £23 billion ($29.1 billion) of headroom for pre-election tax cuts in his budget next month but any giveaways will be “sandwiched between far bigger past and future tax rises,” according to the Resolution Foundation.

Lower borrowing costs have given Hunt an extra £10 billion against his fiscal rule that the national debt burden must be falling in five years, the think tank said in an analysis published Wednesday.

That would give him the firepower to cancel the planned 5 pence increase in fuel duty at a cost of £2 billion and knock 2 percentage points off the 20% basic rate of income tax, at a cost of £14 billion.

Hunt has made no secret of his ambition to cut taxes to raise living standards as the ruling Conservative Party, lagging far behind Labour in opinion polls, prepares for the general election later this year.

At the time of the Autumn Statement in November, he cut £10 billion from national insurance – which came into effect in January – but fiscal drag from frozen tax thresholds will take it all back this year, Resolution calculated.

The threshold freeze means people are paying tax on a larger proportion of their income and more workers are being dragged into higher tax bands.

The Resolution assessment comes a day after the Office for Budget Responsibility submitted its third forecast to the chancellor as part of the pre-budget process. At the second round, the OBR is thought to have estimated Hunt would have roughly £13 billion, which suggests conditions have improved.

“The chancellor may see some small improvements to the outlook for the public finances ahead of his March Budget. He and the Prime Minister have made it clear they’ll spend any improvement on pre-election tax cuts,” James Smith, research director at the Resolution Foundation, said.

“But what Britain is being offered is really a ‘tax sandwich’. Juicy tax cuts in this election year are sandwiched between far bigger tax rises already introduced last year. Unusually, the government has already announced plans for a chunky package of tax rises that will come into effect after polling day.”

The tax increases include a Spring 2025 increase in stamp duty on home purchases and three extra years of tax threshold freezes.

Other options for Hunt include another 1-point cut to national insurance contributions, costing £5 billion; raising the child benefit withdrawal threshold from an annual salary of£50,000 to £70,000, costing £2 billion; or abolishing it altogether, costing £4 billion.

Smith said the current plans are based on a “fiscal fiction” as day-to-day public service spending after the election is due to rise by just 1% a year in real terms. Outside protected departments like the National Health Service, defense and education, that would require real per-capita spending cuts of around 17% by 2028-29. Avoiding those cuts would require £30 billion of extra spending.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.