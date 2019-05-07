(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

Talks between the government and opposition Labour Party are set for a crunch meeting on Tuesday that could define the course of Brexit.

May’s Uneasy Courtship of Corbyn Puts Brexit Deal on Knife Edge

Key Developments:

Hunt says he doesn’t personally favor a customs union long-term, but compromise needed

Seamus Milne, a key Labour adviser, is said to be fully engaged in the talks

If negotiations fail, the chances of a general election or second referendum increase. The next step would be a series of votes in Parliament seeking a consensus for an alternative.

Hunt Hints at Customs Union Compromise (7:30 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said he doesn’t "personally" favor a customs union with the European Union as a "long-term" outcome, but compromise will be needed on all sides.

Hunt tells BBC Radio 4 his view is that the U.K. economy is too big for a customs union to work long-term. The key word here may be long-term: one of the proposals in talks is for a temporary customs union.

Why is May Meeting Brady? (7:20 a.m.)

Education Secretary Damian Hinds downplayed May’s scheduled meeting on Tuesday with Graham Brady, the chairman of the so-called 1922 Committee of rank-and-file Conservative members of Parliament. Brady is reportedly planning to tell May to set a date for her departure.

“The prime minister has already been clear and straightforward about what she will do; that she will see through this first phase of Brexit,” Hinds told BBC TV. “I don’t think you should read too much into the fact the prime minister is meeting the chairman of the 1922 Committee; that’s what happens as a matter of course.”

