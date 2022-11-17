(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Hunt targeted wealthy people and energy companies in a £55 billion ($65 billion) package of tax rises and spending cuts aimed at plugging a gaping hole in the UK’s public finances and restoring confidence among investors.

The Chancellor of the Exchequer extended a windfall tax on oil and gas companies and cut the threshold for paying taxes on dividends and wages over £125,000. He also raised the minimum wage and targeted support for the most vulnerable people struggling with energy bills and outlined measures to bolster long-term growth.

Hunt’s package imposes pain on the economy as Britons suffer from the biggest squeeze in living standards in memory. The Office for Budget Responsibility expects disposable incomes to fall 7% in the next two years, the biggest drop on record and wiping out eight years of growth. Hunt said the economy is already in a recession that will shrink output by 1.4% next year.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s government is seeking to combat inflation and rein in the burgeoning deficit to restore credibility in financial markets, which dumped UK assets in September after a disastrous experiment with deep tax cuts by his predecessor, Liz Truss. Reversing those moves, Hunt will raise the tax burden to the highest since World War II.

“We take difficult decisions to tackle inflation and keep mortgage rates down,” Hunt told the House of Commons on Thursday. “But our plan also leads to a shallower downturn, lower energy bills, higher long-term growth and a stronger NHS and education system.”

Hunt’s measures arrive at testing time for the Conservative government, which trails the Labour opposition by about 20 points in the polls with just over 2 years at most before the next general election.

Hunt said the aim of his program is to get debt falling as a share of the economy by 2027-28, and to get public sector borrowing over the next five years below 3% of GDP.

The task is enormous, patching up the economic damage wrought by the Covid-19 pandemic, the fallout from Russia’s war in Ukraine, and Truss’s disastrous 7-week tenure during which her Chancellor, Kwasi Kwarteng, unveiled a massive program of unfunded tax cuts that sank the pound and roiled the bond markets.

Hunt -- brought in by Truss to replace Kwarteng and steady market nerves, and kept on by Sunak -- had already reversed the bulk of that plan before Thursday. While he said Kwarteng had been right to pursue growth, he added that “unfunded tax cuts are as risky as unfunded spending.”

On growth, Hunt said he wanted to spur energy, infrastructure and innovation. The Treasury will work to boost renewable energy and efficiency programs. It’s also maintaining capital budgets for projects like the HS2 rail upgrade and other transport projects and setting aside more resources for research and development.

“We need to get better at turning world class innovation into world class companies,” Hunt said. “Turn Britain into the world’s next Silicon Valley.”

Other measures outlined by Hunt included said the government will proceed with a new nuclear plant, Sizewell C, in eastern England and confirmed its commitment to the HS2 high-speed rail project and plans to build more hospitals and roll out super-high-speed broadband.

On energy bills, the Treasury estimates it will spend £43 billion cushioning consumers from soaring electricity and natural gas costs in the fiscal year through April 2023. The following year, that support will be reduced to about £25 billion.

But he also said public spending will grow more slowly than the economy, and departmental budgets will have have real-term spending cuts. He said just over half of the package is made up of spending cuts, with just under half coming from tax rises.

“We want low taxes and sound money,” Hunt said. “But sound money has to come first because inflation eats away at the pound in people’s pockets even more insidiously than taxes.”

The balance between tax rises and spending cuts is key. Public services have already been pared back for a decade under Tory austerity, and voters have little appetite for more.

Meanwhile, tax rises are anathema to Conservative philosophy, and Sunak’s defeat to Truss in this summer’s leadership contest was in a large part due to his record as Chancellor in putting the country on track to its highest tax burden in seven decades.

