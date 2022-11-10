(Bloomberg) -- While Londoners commutes have been hit by Tube strikes this morning, there’s been no break in the news flow. AstraZeneca and Haleon boosted their guidance, while WH Smith has benefited from the return to travel — and those who left their holiday reading at home. Bank stocks are in focus after Bloomberg reported Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to cut a surcharge on lenders’ profits. We’ll find out exactly what he’s got in store at the Autumn Statement next week.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In the City

AstraZeneca Plc: The pharmaceutical giant raised its full year expectations for core EPS, after a “strong performance in the year to date,” and beating estimates in the third quarter.

The company also cited “encouraging data” for several of its pipeline programmes

Haleon Plc: The consumer-health company upgraded its sales guidance for the year, thanks in part to demand for cold and flu medications.

The maker of Sensodyne toothpaste and Panadol predicted organic sales growth would now be 8% to 8.5%, up from a previously announced target of 6% to 8%

WH Smith Plc: The travel retailer said easing travel restrictions meant that stores at hubs like rail stations and airports saw revenue growth.

Domino’s Pizza Group Plc: The pizza chain will roll out on Just Eat’s platform in the UK and Ireland after a trial delivered more orders and customers.

In Westminster

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt plans to cut a surcharge on bank profits, effectively shielding them from the bulk of an increase in Britain’s corporate tax rate, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg. Shares of lenders including Barclays Plc, Lloyds Banking Group Plc, NatWest Group Plc will be in focus this morning.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak and his Irish counterpart Micheal Martin will hold talks today, a further indication that the UK government is pushing hard to end a long-running spat with the European Union over Brexit.

In Case You Missed It

UK wage growth and hiring activity fell in October, as the prospect of a recession prompted fresh caution among employers and cooled the job market.

Estate agents said a jump in borrowing costs has cut inquiries by potential new home buyers for a sixth month, worsening the outlook for the property market.

British CEOs had a tough pandemic. “Unlike many people, they’re coming out of it strongly,” writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Matthew Brooker.

Looking Ahead

UK GDP data for the third quarter are due tomorrow at 7:00 a.m. Bloomberg Economics expects a contraction of 0.5%, a clear sign that the economy is already in recession. Four Bank of England rate setters -- including Chief Economist Huw Pill -- will be watched for any indication on what the central bank may do at its next meeting after its latest 75 basis-point hike.

On the corporate front, Beazley Plc is set to round out the earnings week. The London-based company was a pioneer and “is still a segment leader” in cyber-insurance coverage, according to BI. Increasing attacks and new regulations in Europe and elsewhere are driving higher client demand, Kevin Ryan and Charles Graham say, adding the “cost of possible systemic risk remains a concern.”

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

--With assistance from Kwaku Gyasi.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.