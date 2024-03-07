(Bloomberg) -- British millennials will be the biggest beneficiaries of government tax and spending policies since 2019 as the Conservatives shifting priorities see pensioners lose out, the Resolution Foundation said.

The research group said Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt’s £11 billion ($14 billion) tax cut for 30 million workers will leave those aged 18-45 an average of £590 better off. Pensioners aged 66 and over will be £770 poorer.

The figures highlight the winners and losers from Hunt’s annual budget statement on Wednesday, which doubled a reduction in National Insurance Contributions paid by workers. Typical households gain £420 a year on average, while the poorest fifth gain £840 and the richest fifth lose £1,500.

The Conservative government since 2019 has overseen a “notable redistribution from the old and the rich to the young and the poor,” Resolution said.

In what is likely to have been the last budget before the general election, Hunt also delivered a £660 million tax cut for half a million working families with children. He has now cut 4 pence from NICs since November and said he would like to abolish the tax altogether.

The giveaways were dwarfed by pre-existing tax rises caused by earlier plans to freeze tax thresholds for six years. Overall, current plans “mean a net tax cut of £9 billion is taking effect in the election year. But this is dwarfed by the estimated £27 billion of tax rises that came into effect last year and the £19 billion that are coming in after the election,” Resolution said.

The researcher also said Hunt has thrown “caution to the wind” by leaving not just £8.9 billion of headroom against his fiscal rule — the second smallest margin on record.

“The plans in this budget would violate three out of the four sets of such rules followed by Conservative Chancellors since 2010,” Resolution said.

It added that “real average wages are only set to regain their 2008 levels in 2026, a staggering near-two lost decades of pay growth.”

Had pay instead continued along its pre-financial crisis path, the average worker in 2023 would have been around £14,000 better off.

“Across this Parliament, real household disposable income is set to fall by 0.9% — the first Parliament in modern history to see a fall in living standards.”

