(Bloomberg) -- The latest Westminster broadside against the Financial Conduct Authority is the kind of overt interference that would once have been unthinkable. It underlines a growing gap between regulators and a government trying to unshackle a post-Brexit City of London.

Jeremy Hunt’s decision to criticize the watchdog’s plans to name firms it’s investigating at an early stage adds to concerns among regulators that politics is overtaking policy.

The chancellor’s intervention this week comes shortly after UK Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch criticized plans to force financial firms to publish gender and ethnicity data. In 2022, the FCA — and the Bank of England’s Prudential Regulation Authority — fought off a proposal that would have granted the Treasury an overule power.

The Conservative government and its regulators have been increasingly out of step since Brexit. Expectations that the exit from the European Union would unleash a wave of regulatory changes that would unleash growth have proven unfounded. There’s frustration in Westminster at the FCA’s perceived intransigence and bemusement among regulators about sometimes contradictory political pressures.

“It seems extraordinary that the Chancellor has chosen to speak out publicly against the FCA’s proposals rather than sending a strong message privately through the Treasury,” Nathan Willmott, a partner at Ashurst said. “This may signal a real fracture in relations between the FCA and the Treasury.”

Hunt’s stance has plenty of support from the City of London, which argues that proposals to “name and shame” financial services firms at the beginning of any investigation breaches principles of basic fairness and will hamper the financial services industry.

“The Chancellor’s comments underline the widespread concern over how radical and potentially damaging the proposal is to both industry and the UK’s standing as a leading international financial centre,” Miles Celic, chief executive officer of TheCityUK, said in a statement.

Supporters of the FCA point out it intends to use the power sparingly and when it is judged to be in the public interest. That could be as little as one case disclosed a year, one person familiar with the matter said.

“The sensible approach — and the FCA is among the more professional and sensible of regulators — is that it’ll make sense to name people some of the time,” said John Binns, a white collar crime lawyer at BCL in London. “They do seem increasingly to be tackling issues where government or politics intervene, and I worry that political pressure may be hard to resist.”

The latest criticism comes despite regulator calls from politicians on social media for action over specific firms following problems in their constituencies, the person added. The Treasury Committee have also in the past demanded regular updates on situations such as Crispin Odey’s hedge fund in the wake of allegations about his misconduct, and over debanking in the row that consumed NatWest over its treatment of Nigel Farage.

The fractiousness reflects the challenges ahead as the UK looks to boost the City of London now it is outside the European Union. Regulation is an obvious lever but it isn’t as simple as loosening up given high regulatory standards are seen as one of the Square Mile’s key attractions.

Still, Jonathan Hill, a former European commissioner for financial stability who is now an adviser to Hunt, told a conference in Washington last month that there has been overreach among UK regulators.

“In my country over the last six years – beyond that – we’ve fairly systematically been reducing our collective risk appetite,” he said, noting this reflected a shirking of responsibility by politicians. That meant the UK is regulating in “a heavier, more intrusive way than was happening in well-regulated competitive jurisdictions.”

Justified or not, Hunt’s intervention will bring plenty of scrutiny on the FCA as it decides on next steps.

For now, the Treasury doesn’t want to put further pressure on the FCA and was unlikely to comment further before the body reached its decision on the proposal, according to one official. That could come shortly with FCA CEO Nikhil Rathi and Chairman Ashley Alder appearing in front of the Treasury Committee next week.

