(Bloomberg) -- Pension funds could pour “tens if not hundreds of billions of pounds” into London-listed equities after Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt warned the industry about its aversion to domestic companies, according to broker Panmure Gordon.

Hunt announced Wednesday that the Treasury will tell defined-contribution pension funds to publicly disclose the geographical breakdown of their assets. Further government intervention will be considered if UK equity allocations fail to rise, the Chancellor said in his budget statement.

Mandating that pension firms hold a certain amount of UK shares would “dwarf” the impact of the British ISA — a tax-free annual allowance of as much as £5,000 ($6,378.3) per person that can be invested in UK assets — said Simon French, Panmure Gordon’s chief economist.

“The magnitude is potentially far, far greater and far, far more significant for the UK equity market,” French said by phone.

“This is putting the industry on notice that, ‘we’d like you to do this and we’d like you to do this voluntarily, but you’re on warning, and if you don’t, we’ll do something more significant.’,” he said.

Outflows and exodus

Hunt’s budget followed calls to reinvigorate the UK stock market, which has suffered from fund outflows and several companies switching their listings to rival financial centers. Some have pointed to a lack of pension capital as a reason for London’s woes, with the UK Capital Markets Industry Taskforce noting that Britain is the only major economy in which pension funds are underweight their own equity market.

Read More: Pension Funds’ Share of UK Stock Ownership Hits Record Low

Panmure’s French said the British ISA will have a “relatively small impact.” He estimates it could generate £1 billion to £2 billion of inflows to UK shares, while the market has suffered £13.5 billion of net outflows over the past year.

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. also downplayed the impact of the British ISA, which is in addition to an existing £20,000 per year allowance. While about £69 billion of savings goes into ISAs every year, only 15%-20% of users max out their full allowance, analyst Andrew Lowe wrote in a note to clients.

Moreover, many of the 770,000 individuals who maximize their stocks and shares ISA limit are likely to place other investments outside of an ISA wrapper, in either a SIPP — a self-invested personal pension — or a non-tax-wrapped dealing account, Citi predicted.

Bloomberg News reported on the British ISA plan last week.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.