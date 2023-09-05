You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
22h ago
Hunt Says UK Autumn Statement to Be Announced Nov. 22
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will unveil its Autumn Statement on Nov. 22, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told Parliament.
The announcement fires the starting gun for a new set of forecasts to be prepared by the office for Budget Responsibility. At the budget in March, the OBR judged that Hunt met his fiscal rules with just £6.5 billion ($8.2 billion) to spare – the smallest margin on record.
The chancellor faces calls from within his party for tax cuts but has said his priority remains bringing down inflation, which has fallen 40% from its peak of over 11% last year.
The Autumn Statement is not supposed to be a big tax and spend event, with major measures reserved for the budget. However, it has often been a moment for big policy announcements.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
