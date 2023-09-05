(Bloomberg) -- The UK government will unveil its Autumn Statement on Nov. 22, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt told Parliament.

The announcement fires the starting gun for a new set of forecasts to be prepared by the office for Budget Responsibility. At the budget in March, the OBR judged that Hunt met his fiscal rules with just £6.5 billion ($8.2 billion) to spare – the smallest margin on record.

The chancellor faces calls from within his party for tax cuts but has said his priority remains bringing down inflation, which has fallen 40% from its peak of over 11% last year.

The Autumn Statement is not supposed to be a big tax and spend event, with major measures reserved for the budget. However, it has often been a moment for big policy announcements.

