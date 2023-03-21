8h ago
Hunt Says UK Banks in Immensely Stronger Position Than Pre-2008
(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said the UK banking sector is in an “immensely stronger position” than before the 2007-2008 financial crisis, and welcomed the move by Swiss authorities to rescue Credit Suisse Group AG.
“We believe there is resilience in the system,” Hunt told the House of Lords Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday.
Asked if he had concerns about Swiss authorities changing their rules to allow a speedy takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS Group AG, he said he “wholly” supported the decision, and that the Swiss National Bank “took the right decision and we had the best possible outcome.”
