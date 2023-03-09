(Bloomberg) -- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt should use his upcoming spring Budget to cut tax the burden on businesses or risk harming the UK’s competitiveness, according to a center-right think tank.

Hunt should either reverse a planned increase in corporation tax, which is due to rise to 25% from 19% in April, or introduce a policy of “full-expensing” on business investment, the Centre for Policy Studies said in an e-mailed statement. Under full-expensing, companies are given 100% tax relief on capital spending.

“We still believe that increasing corporation tax is a big mistake,” CPS director Robert Colvile said in the statement. Introducing full-expensing “would at least compensate for its effects and persuade businesses to help deliver the growth we so desperately need.”

Hunt is due to deliver his budget on March 15 and is considering options for how to boost investment and stimulate economic growth. He’s under pressure to support companies because the UK’s flagship corporate tax break — the so-called “super-deduction” which gives 130% tax relief on capital expenditure — expires on April 1.

