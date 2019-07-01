(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Hunt is stepping up efforts to win over Conservative Party members, using a speech in London to lay out a plan for a no-deal Brexit that includes lower corporation taxes and support for British farmers.

Hunt gives speech in Westminster at 11 a.m.

In his weekly Telegraph column, Boris Johnson again pledged to leave the European Union by Oct. 31

Health Secretary Matt Hancock, who backs Johnson, told BBC Radio he doesn’t expect a situation where Parliament is suspended to get Brexit done -- despite the Tory front-runner not ruling it out

Lib Dem Rivals Expect General Election in Months (10:30 a.m.)

The two candidates to be leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson and Ed Davey, told Sky News the party is preparing for a general election they expect within months. Both ruled out joining a coalition with a Jeremy Corbyn-led Labour Party, with Swinson calling him a “Brexiteer.”

“We want to be the largest party,” Swinson said. “We’re in unusual times in politics” due to Brexit, she said, arguing that the Liberal Democrats could lead a minority government committed to a second referendum on leaving the EU. “There may be a majority of MPs who support a People’s Vote and are willing to work across party lines to achieve it,” she said.

Both candidates also ruled out working with the Conservative Party, which “is increasingly going to some hard-right positions, on immigration, on tax cuts,” Davey said. “There is no way the Liberal Democrats should ever work with a Brexit government.”

Hunt Seeks to Boost Credentials With Plan for No-Deal BrexitBrexit Drama Is The Big Issue for U.K. Stocks in Second HalfBrexit Bulletin: The Zeal of a Convert

