(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt said he is “very attracted” to the idea of creating a tax-free savings account for investing in British stocks — a so-called British ISA — as part of efforts to boost the UK’s struggling stock market.

Speaking in a fireside chat with Bloomberg’s Francine Lacqua at TheCityUK’s annual dinner in London on Thursday evening, Hunt said he is open to the idea as a way of channeling more investment into domestic firms, though he is still deciding what to include in his Budget on March 6.

“Do I want to do things that mean that more UK capital is invested in our most promising companies? Absolutely,” Hunt said when asked about the prospect. “Something like a British ISA, it could be very good at that.”

Hunt has faced calls from various investors and City grandees to create such an ISA, who say it would lift the British economy and encourage more listings in London. UK stocks have faced continued outflows in recent years, with about one in five listed companies disappearing from the UK market.

Hunt was lobbied by investors to create a British ISA before his Autumn Statement in November last year, with signatories including Liontrust Asset Management Chief Executive John Ions and Panmure Gordon CEO Rich Ricci writing a joint letter in the Times calling for the move. Instead Hunt announced other changes to the ISA system but stopped short of a British ISA.

Discussing capital markets Thursday, Hunt reiterated a desire to see the London Stock Exchange “become Europe’s Nasdaq” and said the government has been reforming prospectus rules to make it easier for companies to list.

“I think you’ll see the London stock market really take off,” he said, also highlighting efforts to encourage more pension fund investment in UK assets.

