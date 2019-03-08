(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

U.K. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt ramped up the pressure on the European Union to give ground with just four days left until Parliament votes on whether to accept or reject the Brexit deal. Prime Minister Theresa May will make a late plea to Brussels for help in a speech on Friday, as the clock ticks down to exit day on March 29.

Key developments

Hunt says history will judge both sides badly if there’s a no deal Brexit

The EU is said to make Britain a new offer on the backstop

U.K. Attorney General Cox won’t travel to Brussels for talks Friday

May heads to fishing port of Grimsby to make a speech on Brexit

Cox Won’t Be Back in Brussels on Friday (8:45 a.m.)

Attorney General Geoffrey Cox, who’s leading the negotiations for the U.K., won’t be heading back to Brussels on Friday, British officials said. No visit had been formally announced, but it adds to the sense that the two sides don’t have much to say to each other.

While there are no plans for a trip today the situation is fluid and both Cox and Brexit Secretary Steve Barclay are ready to travel at short notice -- potentially over the weekend -- if necessary, the officials said.

Hunt: EU Risks Poisoning Relations with U.K. (7:20 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said May has been “extremely dignified” in the way she’s approached the negotiations with the EU and the bloc needs to give ground as the talks draw to a close.

“History will judge both sides very badly if we get this wrong, we want to remain the best of friends with the EU -- that means getting this agreement through in a way that doesn’t inject poison into our relations for many years to come,’’ Hunt told BBC Radio 4.

He said the EU needs to be “flexible” and to understand that British negotiators are making a very clear request for clarity on the Irish border backstop to get the deal through a vote in the House of Commons. “If this ends in acrimony, people will say the EU got this moment wrong and I really hope they don’t."

Earlier

