(Bloomberg) -- Rivals to be the next Conservative leader and prime minister are setting out their pitches following the party’s disastrous showing in European elections. Theresa May travels to Brussels later for an EU summit.

Brexit Party showing in European elections is putting pressure on Tory leadership candidates to back a no-deal Brexit

Environment Secretary Michael Gove offers U.K. citizenship to EU nationals if he succeeds May

Senior Labour figures are calling for the party to unequivocally push for a second referendum

Hunt: No-Deal Would Be ‘Suicide’ for Tories (9 a.m.)

The Brexit Party’s performance in the EU elections is dominating the race to succeed Theresa May as leader of the Conservative Party. Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt wrote in the Telegraph that pursuing a no-deal Brexit in October -- the strategy advocated by Nigel Farage -- would be “political suicide” and could lead to the Tories being “annihilated” in a general election.

In a BBC radio interview on Tuesday, Hunt said that if was elected leader, he would seek to re-open the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement and form a negotiating team that included Tory Brexiteers and the Democratic Unionist Party, which props up the Conservatives in Parliament -- as well as representatives from Scotland and Wales. That would reassure the EU that the govt could secure a majority for the outcome in Parliament, he said.

Hunt said that while he still believes the U.K. would prosper even with a no-deal Brexit, Parliament had made its opposition clear. “The biggest risk to Brexit’’ is a general election, he said.

