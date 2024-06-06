(Bloomberg) -- Hunter Biden’s former lover testified during his gun trial that she regularly begged him to go into treatment for crack cocaine and alcohol addiction, but that he kept “running away like a child.”

“This has all got to stop,” Hallie Biden said she told Hunter, the lone surviving son of US President Joe Biden. “Check yourself into a rehab.” Hallie Biden had been married to Hunter’s brother Beau, who died of cancer in 2015. She later had a romantic relationship with Hunter, who is on trial in Delaware on charges he illegally bought and possessed a gun in October 2018 while using drugs.

Hallie Biden said she personally saw him smoke crack on several occasions and even joined him in using the drug during the summer of 2018. But she became fearful after finding the pistol in his car. She said she didn’t want him to hurt himself or for her children to get their hands on the weapon, so she threw it in a grocery store trash can.

Hunter Biden acknowledged in a text to her shortly after buying the pistol that he was a “drunk and an addict.” That’s potentially useful testimony for prosecutors trying to convince jurors that he was in the throes of drug use when he bought the gun and checked “no” on a federal form asking if he was a user of illegal drugs.

Read more: Why Hunter Biden’s Legal Woes Trouble His Dad, Too: QuickTake

Prosecutors pointed to two texts that Hunter Biden sent Hallie after he bought the gun on Oct. 12, 2018. In one Oct. 23 text, Hunter Biden said he was waiting for a “dealer named Mookie” in Wilmington, Delaware. In a text on Oct. 14, he wrote, “I was sleeping on a car smoking crack.” Hunter’s lawyers have said, however, they plan to argue that perhaps Hunter Biden was lying in the texts.

Also, in testimony that could help his defense, Hallie Biden wasn’t able to say whether Hunter Biden was on drugs the day he bought the gun.

Prosecutors say they only have to show that Hunter Biden was a user of illegal drugs around the time he bought the gun. Hunter Biden’s lawyers argue that Hunter didn’t knowingly lie when he filled out the form and bought the gun.

Hallie Biden is a key witness for the prosecution. After her husband’s death, she had an affair with Hunter Biden while he was married to another woman.

Hallie Biden found the gun in Hunter’s vehicle 11 days after he bought it. She said she had gone into the car to clean it out, but discovered “some remnants of crack cocaine and some paraphernalia” and then the gun. She put the gun in a pouch she found in the vehicle, which prosecutors say later was tested and determined to have traces of cocaine.

In describing how she disposed of the gun, she said, “I realize it was a stupid move now, but I was in a panic.”

Hallie Biden said she wasn’t sure if Hunter Biden was using drugs on the day she found the gun, but said he exhibited signs of it that included looking like he hadn’t slept in awhile.

As for her own drug use, Hallie Biden said she stopped in August 2018.

“It was a terrible experience that I went through and I’m embarrassed and ashamed,” she said. “I regret that portion of my life.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.