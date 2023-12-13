(Bloomberg) -- Presidential son Hunter Biden admitted to making “mistakes” in his finances but said his father had no involvement in his business dealings.

The younger Biden went to Capitol Hill Wednesday to challenge House Republicans to allow him to testify publicly on his business dealings but refused to comply with investigators’ subpoena for a scheduled closed-door deposition.

“What are they afraid of? I am here. I am ready,” Hunter Biden, 53, said in a press conference in front of the Capitol.

Hunter Biden’s overseas business dealings are at the heart of an impeachment inquiry House Republicans have launched against his father, President Joe Biden.

The House plans to vote later in the day on a formal authorization for the impeachment inquiry, which GOP leaders argue will give them more leverage in court to enforce investigative subpoenas. Former President Donald Trump has been pressing Republicans to step up the probe.

The younger Biden lashed out at the impeachment inquiry, calling it “absurd” and “shameless” and accusing Republican lawmakers of “manipulating” texts they had obtained and misrepresenting testimony.

Hunter Biden, who has acknowledged decades-long abuse of alcohol and cocaine, said Republicans have used to the investigation embarrass him and have “ridiculed my struggle with addiction.”

“My father was not financially involved in my business,” Biden said. He didn’t take questions.

House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan have demanded that Hunter Biden be questioned behind closed doors before public testimony. They’ve said Hunter Biden’s demands amount to a “request for special treatment” and have threatened a contempt of Congress action against him if he doesn’t comply.

“We will be moving in that direction,” Jordan said of holding Hunter Biden in contempt.

Jordan said without first allowing investigators to question him privately, public testimony from Hunter Biden would produce “speeches. What we want is facts.”

Republican investigators say they have evidence Hunter Biden used his family name to secure business deals and have raised questions about past statements by the president about his knowledge of his son’s activities. But they have not produced any evidence the president used his government positions to further his family’s business ventures.

Hunter Biden will be arraigned as soon as this week in federal court in Los Angeles on nine federal tax charges for offenses between 2016 and 2019, including spending millions of dollars on an extravagant lifestyle rather than paying taxes. He’s expected to plead not guilty.

(Updates with additional information beginning with sixth paragraph)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.