(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s son Hunter will likely face a trial in June over charges that he violated federal gun laws.

US District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika said at a hearing in Delaware on Wednesday that she will aim to hold the trial either the week of June 3 or June 10.

Hunter Biden also is tentatively scheduled to go on trial June 20 in Los Angeles for more serious felony tax offenses, meaning the month could be crowded with revelations as his father’s campaign for reelection moves into high gear.

Prosecutors with Special Counsel David Weiss, who has brought the charges in both cases, told Noreika the government will need about four days to present their case at the trial on the gun charges.

A lawyer for Hunter Biden, Abbe Lowell, said he’ll probably need an additional two days to present a defense, though he’s also filed a motion asking the judge to drop the charges before they go to trial.

Weiss indicted the president’s son in Delaware for three firearm-related offenses and in Los Angeles on nine tax charges. Hunter Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Hunter Biden’s lawyers argue that all the charges should be dropped because their client has immunity under a deal he struck with Weiss last July that called for him to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion program related to the firearm offenses.

The accord imploded when questioned by a Delaware judge in July. Hunter Biden’s legal team contends the deal — and the immunity that came along with it — remain in effect because all parties signed it in July and it didn’t require court approval.

