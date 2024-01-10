(Bloomberg) -- Hunter Biden made an unannounced appearance at the US Capitol on Wednesday to attend a committee meeting to hold him in contempt of Congress.

The president’s son, who was accompanied by his attorney Abbe Lowell, did not respond to questions as he entered the hearing room.

Republicans conducting the hearing appeared to be caught off guard by Hunter Biden’s presence.

Representative Nancy Mace of South Carolina during the meeting said “who bribed Hunter Biden to be here today?” while Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia asked about the rules regarding a surprise guest.

The House Judiciary and Oversight committees are expected to recommend that the president’s son be held in criminal contempt of Congress for refusing to comply with a subpoena in the ongoing impeachment inquiry into his father, President Joe Biden.

It’s highly unusual for the subject of a contempt vote to sit through the committee’s deliberations. The committee votes Wednesday would advance the contempt resolution to the full House for floor vote on whether to request the Justice Department to prosecute Biden.

The two committees last month subpoenaed Hunter Biden to appear for a closed-door deposition. He came to the Capitol but said he would only testify in public.

Hunter Biden is facing two federal indictments. One is for allegedly failing to pay at least $1.4 million in taxes owed between 2016 and 2019 and allegedly filing false returns in 2018. The indictment allege the president’s son spent millions of dollars on a drug-fueled life featuring escorts, fast cars and luxury hotels, much of it while he was in the grips of addiction.

The other accuses him of lying about his drug use on a federal form he had to fill out to purchase a handgun.

A lawyer by training, Hunter pursued business opportunities with foreign companies and individuals after his father became vice president in 2009, sometimes in ways that intersected with his father’s work.

Hunter Biden is scheduled to appear Jan. 11 in a Los Angeles court to respond to the tax charges, court records show. He could face up to 17 years in prison.

