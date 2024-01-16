(Bloomberg) -- Prosecuting Hunter Biden for firearm-related offenses isn’t politically motivated and should be allowed to continue, a Justice Department special counsel argued.

Special Counsel David Weiss responded Tuesday in Delaware federal court to an earlier filing by Biden’s legal team seeking to dismiss the case on grounds that it’s invalid and represents a selective and vindictive prosecution.

Biden also has been indicted in Los Angeles for tax offenses and his legal cases create potential complications for his father, President Joe Biden, as he runs for re-election this year. The younger Biden is provisionally scheduled to go on trial in the tax case in June — in the heat of the presidential contest — while a trial date hasn’t yet been set for the gun offenses.

Biden’s lawyers claim that Weiss caved to criticism and political pressure from former President Donald Trump and Republican allies who are seizing on Biden’s legal problems to damage his father.

“The charges in this case are not trumped up or because of former President Trump — they are instead a result of the defendant’s own choices and were brought in spite of, not because of, any outside noise made by politicians,” Weiss said in Tuesday’s filing.

Weiss indicted Hunter Biden in Delaware for three firearm-related offenses and in Los Angeles on nine tax charges. Biden has pleaded not guilty in both cases.

Biden’s lawyers argue that all the charges should be dropped because their client has immunity under a deal he struck with Weiss in July, that called for him to plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and enter a diversion program related to the firearm offenses.

The accord imploded when questioned by a Delaware judge in July. Biden’s legal team contends the deal — and the immunity that came along with it — remain in effect because all parties signed it in July and it didn’t require court approval.

In a second filing Tuesday, Weiss said the plea deal never officially went into effect because the chief US probation officer for Delaware never signed it, which Weiss said was required. Weiss further said his staff and Biden’s legal team continued to try to negotiate a final plea deal after the July hearing, but were unsuccessful.

“Because the parties could not reach agreement, the government informed the defendant, in writing on August 9, 2023, that it was withdrawing the most recent version of its proposed plea agreement and its proposed diversion agreement,” Weiss wrote.

Trump is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination and is facing four of his own criminal indictments. He’s scheduled to go on trial in March on charges that he illegally conspired to overturn the 2020 election, although the date for the trial might be pushed back.

The deal negotiated during the summer called for Hunter Biden to admit to failing to pay taxes on $2.3 million in income in 2017 and $2.1 million in 2018, and enter a diversion program to resolve the gun offenses. He wouldn’t have faced any prison time under the agreement.

The case is USA v. Biden, 23-cr-61, US District Court, District of Delaware (Wilmington).

(Updates with arguments in Weiss filings starting in ninth paragraph.)

