Abbe Lowell, a lawyer for the president’s son, on Tuesday asked a judge in Delaware to force prosecutors to turn over additional information about his plea deal which collapsed in July, citing last week’s indictment of Smirnov.

The former federal informant was charged with lying to the FBI about Hunter Biden and his father’s connection to Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings.

Hunter Biden was set to plead guilty to tax charges in federal court in Delaware but the deal collapsed after prosecutors revealed they’d reached an “impasse” in plea talks with him to resolve the case.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland then appointed David Weiss as special counsel in August to oversee the Justice Department’s criminal investigation into the president’s son.

Weiss indicted Hunter Biden in September on federal charges he purchased a firearm without disclosing that he was unlawfully using drugs. In December, the president’s son was again indicted by the special counsel in California for failing to pay $1.4 million in taxes.

Smirnov was charged last week with falsely telling the FBI in 2020 that President Biden and his son each took $5 million in bribes from Burisma. The government investigated his allegations at the time, according to the indictment, and recommended the investigation into his claims be closed in August of that year.

Lowell said Tuesday that Smirnov’s claims helped shape the government’s investigation of the president’s son and also derailed his client’s plea deal last July.

“It now seems clear that the Smirnov allegations infected this case,” Lowell said. It is remarkable that “the Special Counsel’s team would follow Mr. Smirnov down his rabbit hole of lies as long as it did.”

A spokesman for the special counsel didn’t immediately return a voicemail and email messages seeking comment about Lowell’s request.

