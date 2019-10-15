(Bloomberg) -- Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and Democratic 2020 presidential hopeful Joe Biden, said his service on a Ukraine gas company board was proper but may have been “poor judgment” in hindsight.

“In retrospect, I think that it was poor judgment on my part,” Hunter Biden said in ABC News interview, his first public comment since he became the target of allegations from President Donald Trump. “Did I do anything improper? No, not in any way, not in any way whatsoever.”

Trump and his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, have repeatedly made unsubstantiated claims that Joe Biden used his position as the Obama administration’s point person on Ukraine to help quash an investigation in 2016 into the owner of one of the country’s largest private gas companies where Hunter sat on the board.

Trump’s efforts to get the new Ukraine government to investigate the Bidens are at the center of an impeachment inquiry now being conducted by the House.

“I joined a board, I served honorably, I focused on corporate governance,” Hunter Biden told ABC. “I didn’t have any discussions with my father before or after I joined the board, as it relates to it, other than that brief exchange that we had.”

Hunter Biden served a five-year term on the board of Burisma, one of Ukraine’s biggest private gas companies, whose owner had been under investigation for alleged money laundering and abuse of power. The allegations predated his joining the board in April 2014. He stepped down earlier this year.

More recently, Hunter Biden said he would resign from the board of a Chinese-backed private equity company and promising to forgo all foreign work if his father is elected president.

Trump has alleged that Vice President Biden in 2016 threatened to withhold billions of dollars in loan guarantees unless Ukraine fired the country’s top prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, as a way to quash the probe and help his son. But U.S. and Ukrainian officials said the investigation at the time was dormant and that Shokin was fired for the opposite reason: failing to fight corruption.

