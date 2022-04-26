(Bloomberg) -- Huntington Bancshares Inc. Chief Executive Officer Steve Steinour said there’s enough strength in the U.S. economy to allow it to power through the pandemic and inflation.

“The consumer fundamentally is in strong shape, as are many of the small businesses,” the CEO of the Columbus, Ohio-based bank said Tuesday in a Bloomberg Television interview. “There’s a resiliency, particularly here in the Midwest.”

The strength of consumer spending, which accounts for about two-thirds of the American economy, has been the subject of debate in recent weeks, with some analysts expecting that decades-high inflation will hurt demand and others predicting it will remain robust. Steinour said that Federal Reserve monetary-policy decisions will determine whether surging prices can be contained without damping economic growth.

“If we’re able to get these rate increases passed through, slow inflation and significantly reduce it, and get to a soft landing, that’s a great outcome for everyone,” Steinour said.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.