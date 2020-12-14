(Bloomberg) -- Huntington Bancshares Inc. will acquire TCF Financial Corp. in an all-stock deal valued at nearly $6 billion, one of the largest regional bank tie-ups this year.

The transaction is an 11% premium to TCF Financial’s closing price on Friday, Huntington Chief Executive Officer Steve Steinour said in an interview. The merger will boost Columbus, Ohio-based Huntington’s assets to about $168 billion, nudging it closer to larger in-state competitors including Fifth Third Bancorp and KeyCorp.

Huntington, with a market value of $13.1 billion and $120 billion in assets, operates a network with 839 branches across seven Midwest states, the company said in a statement Sunday. TCF Financial, based in Detroit, was worth $5.3 billion as of Friday, with $48 billion in assets. It has a 475-branch network in states including Michigan, Illinois and Minnesota.

“Together we’re in a position to do things that neither one of us could independently do,” Steinour said. “You get scale to this.”

Deals among financial services companies are increasing as U.S. regional lenders seek to bulk up to compete with giants such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp., which are moving into new states and spending billions annually on digital offerings.

Last month, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. agreed to buy Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA’s banking operations in the U.S. for $11.6 billion, the largest U.S. banking deal this year.

Huntington shares trade at 1.2 times book value, compared with 0.96 for TCF Financial. The holding company, along with the consumer bank, will be based in Columbus, while the commercial bank will be headquartered in Detroit. The merger is expected to close in the second quarter, according to the statement.

Shares of Huntington have fallen 14% this year, less than the 26% plunge by TCF Financial. The S&P index tracking financial-services companies declined 7.8%.

“Both the groups believe the economy is recovering,” Steinour said. “This is an important inflection moment and that’s why now was important.”

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. was the financial adviser for Huntington on the deal, while Stifel Co.’s Keefe, Bruyette & Woods represented TCF Financial.

