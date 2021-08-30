(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

President Joe Biden pledged on Sunday to ensure a full recovery for areas hit by Hurricane Ida as the Category 4 storm made landfall in Louisiana. Much of the region is without electricity and bracing for widespread floods and devastation

The delta variant has muted the progress of the U.S. economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with consumers putting off some leisure spending and businesses delaying a return to normal operations, according to a number of high-frequency reports that show softness in August

Global goods trade -- a strong point of the Covid-era economy -- is starting to wither under the supply-chain strains that the Delta variant has wrought. The arduous journey of one humble shipment of fertilizer bound for Chicago highlights the chaos bottlenecks have produced

Confidence in the euro-area economy slipped for the first time this year in August, suggesting that supply disruptions and the resurgent pandemic risk damping the recovery

European Central Bank Governing Council member Francois Villeroy de Galhau said policy makers should take into account more favorable financing conditions in the region when they decide on the pace of emergency bond-buying next week, hinting a slowdown may be in the cards

China expects shortages of skilled workers will worsen over time as the government develops its high tech industries, focusing attention on the need for better training and education

Japan’s retail sales rose again in July, indicating that a renewed virus emergency and record infections didn’t deter shoppers much from going out

Australia’s economy may have shrunk slightly in the three months through June, setting up the bad “optics” of a technical recession when combined with the lockdown-induced contraction expected for the current quarter

Finally, here’s what’s to look out for in the world economy this week

